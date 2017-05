The European Union (EU) Heads of Mission and the Head of Mission of Norway in Jerusalem and Ramallah on Monday condemned the three death sentences that were issued in Gaza against the suspected assassin and two suspected accomplices in the March death of senior Hamas terrorist Mazen Faqha.

“The Missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah recall their opposition under all circumstances to the use of capital punishment,” said the statement, as quoted by the Palestinian Authority-based Ma’an news agency.