05:13 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17 Iyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17 Rouhani: We'll continue our missile tests Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday warned that his country would continue its missile tests. Speaking to reporters in Tehran and quoted by AFP, Rouhani, who was just last week elected to a second term in office, ridiculed U.S. strategy in the Middle East, dismissing President Donald Trump's summit with Arab leaders as "just a show". Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs