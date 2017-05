04:46 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17 Iyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17 BDS fail: Canadian university rejects Israel boycott A union at a university in British Columbia, Canada, has rejected a motion to boycott Israel. On Sunday, the Teaching Support Staff Union (TSSU) at Simon Fraser University announced the results of a referendum calling to support the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs