'The Cabinet should've stood its ground'

Avi Ro’eh, head of the Binyamin Regional Council and the Yesha Council, expressed his disappointment on Monday over the package of gestures to the Palestinian Authority (PA) that was approved by the Cabinet and which includes the approval of construction in Area C, which is under full Israeli security and civil administration.

"We are committed to hospitality. There is a visit by the President of the United States, which is a great ally and to which we are committed. But on the other hand, we cannot trust Trump, just as we could not trust Obama or anyone else. The people of Israel must make their own decisions on their own - and not be motivated by other considerations. I do not think it is necessary to pay in the form of gestures, if those gestures are contrary to Israel's interests,” Ro’eh told Arutz Sheva.