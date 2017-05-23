Netanyahu: Trump is a true friend of Israel

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday night hailed U.S. President Donald Trump as a true friend of Israel after hosting him and First Lady Melania Trump for dinner at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem.

“A very important meeting with President Donald Trump. I expressed my appreciation that he was the first sitting U.S. president who visited the Western Wall and touched the ancient stones that are the foundation of our existence. A true friend of Israel!” wrote Netanyahu on Facebook.