Israeli arrested in Russia over unruly behavior on flight

A 50-year-old Israeli was arrested late last week in Russia, on suspicion of unruly behavior during a flight between Tel Aviv and Moscow, during which he allegedly attempted to open the plane's door.

A Russian Interior Ministry spokeswoman told the Interfax news agency that the incident occurred on Friday, when airport security received a message from the pilot about a drunk passenger trying to open the plane door. On Monday, the Russian Interior Ministry filed an indictment against the man and he is now awaiting trial.