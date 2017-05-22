Man stabbed during fight in Jerusalem

A 44-year-old man was stabbed during a fight in Jerusalem on Monday evening.
He was brought to a local clinic, where he was treated by paramedics who then evacuated him in serious condition to the Hadassah Ein Karem Hospital.
