23:42 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5777 , 22/05/17 Iyar 26, 5777 , 22/05/17 Man stabbed during fight in Jerusalem A 44-year-old man was stabbed during a fight in Jerusalem on Monday evening. He was brought to a local clinic, where he was treated by paramedics who then evacuated him in serious condition to the Hadassah Ein Karem Hospital.