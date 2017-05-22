23:42
Reported

News Briefs

  Iyar 26, 5777 , 22/05/17

Man stabbed during fight in Jerusalem

A 44-year-old man was stabbed during a fight in Jerusalem on Monday evening.

He was brought to a local clinic, where he was treated by paramedics who then evacuated him in serious condition to the Hadassah Ein Karem Hospital.

Last Briefs