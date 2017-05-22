23:30
  Iyar 26, 5777 , 22/05/17

Liberman meets Trump's National Security Adviser

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman met on Monday evening with U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, who arrived in Israel with President Donald Trump.

The two discussed the security relations between Israel and the United States.

