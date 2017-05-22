Haredi MKs praise Trumps for observing Wall protocol

A number of haredi members of Knesset praised United States President Donald Trump and his wife for observing gender separation during their visit to the Western Wall of the Temple in Jerusalem on Monday.

MK Yisrael Eichler (United Torah Judaism) said, "Even if there is no political achievement in the president's visit to Israel, I am happy that the Reformers in America were forced to see how the Trump family respects the Western Wall in complete isolation - each in its place - with men or with women, according to the custom of the holy place."

MK Yaakov Asher (United Torah Judaism) noted, "How frustrating it is when the president of the United States and his wife respect the rules of the holy place for Jews, while the Reform and their aides trample them with a coarse foot." Both were critical of the Supreme Court on the matter.