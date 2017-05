22:18 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5777 , 22/05/17 Iyar 26, 5777 , 22/05/17 Spy Shulamit Cohen-Kishik passes away at 100 (JTA) — Shulamit “Shula” Cohen-Kishik, a spy for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency who worked undercover in Lebanon for 14 years, passed away on Sunday at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem at the age of 100. Codenamed “The Pearl,” the Buenos Aires native spent a decade and a half helping to bring persecuted Jews from Arab countries to Israel and gathering intelligence information about Arab military activities by getting herself accepted into Lebanon’s high society. Read more. ► ◄ Last Briefs