Make history. Recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital

Education Minister Naftali Bennett told the Moskowitz Prize for Zionism ceremony in Jerusalem, Monday evening, "Today, an honored guest landed in the Holy Land at Ben-Gurion Airport, President of the United States. When we shook hands, I said to him, 'Mr. President, you have arrived exactly in the 50th year of the reunification of Jerusalem. You have a special opportunity to be the first world leader who recognizes united Jerusalem under Israeli sovereignty." He said Trump responded by saying, "That's an idea," and repeated his response to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

The chairman of the Jewish Home party continued by recounting how he told Trump that the Western Wall he had visited, as well as the Temple Mount and the Ir David National Park are parts of Jerusalem that have not been recognized by the US or the rest of the world as parts of the capital of Israel. Noting President Harry Truman's almost immediate recognition of Israel in 1948, Bennett told Trump, "In the name of the Jews and the name of Israel, we call on you - make history - recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel."