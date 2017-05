20:49 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5777 , 22/05/17 Iyar 26, 5777 , 22/05/17 Abbas to offer land swap with Israel in Trump talks Read more Plan by which Arabs renounce 6.5 percent of lands under their political control to Israel, three times as much as previously offered. ► ◄ Last Briefs