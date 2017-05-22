Trump: Israel filled with beauty and spirit of G-d

United States President Donald Trump said he was impressed by his visit to the Western Wall of the Temple. He expressed the common wish of peace for Israel. He said that included economic development in the region.

Speaking to reporters at the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem, Trump also warned of the Iranian threat. He cited Saudi King Salman's wish for peace and returned to the need to fight extremism and violent ideologies. He said a new spirit of partnership was possible and thanked Prime Minister for his peace efforts. He said people from all nations want to stop the killing.

