Weather roller coaster going down - rain possible

Variable cloudiness is expected Monday night with a chance of isolated rainfall and thunder in the north and light rain in the center of the country. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a significant drop in temperature to unseasonably cool and a chance of local rain in the north until noon. Temperatures will remain below average on Wednesday despite a slight rise in temperature under fair skies. Variable cloudiness on Thursday with additional warming, mainly in the mountains. No significant change on Friday.
Tuesday highs:
Jerusalem: 22Celsius/71Fahrenheit,
Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 30C/86F, Golan Heights: 25/77,
Haifa: 23/73, Tel Aviv: 24/75, Be'er Sheva': 27/80,
Dead Sea: 35/95, Eilat: 36/96