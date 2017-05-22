20:13 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5777 , 22/05/17 Iyar 26, 5777 , 22/05/17 Weather roller coaster going down - rain possible Variable cloudiness is expected Monday night with a chance of isolated rainfall and thunder in the north and light rain in the center of the country. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a significant drop in temperature to unseasonably cool and a chance of local rain in the north until noon. Temperatures will remain below average on Wednesday despite a slight rise in temperature under fair skies. Variable cloudiness on Thursday with additional warming, mainly in the mountains. No significant change on Friday. Tuesday highs:

Jerusalem: 22Celsius/71Fahrenheit,

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 30C/86F, Golan Heights: 25/77,

Haifa: 23/73, Tel Aviv: 24/75, Be'er Sheva': 27/80,

Dead Sea: 35/95, Eilat: 36/96 ► ◄ Last Briefs