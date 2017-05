20:08 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5777 , 22/05/17 Iyar 26, 5777 , 22/05/17 MK Oren to UN 'Recognize Jewish connection to Jerusalem or get out' Read more Former ambassador to the United States Michael Oren tells Arutz Sheva that the United Nations has no right to a presence in Jerusalem if it continues to deny Jewish and Israeli connections and rights to city. ► ◄ Last Briefs