Iyar 26, 5777 , 22/05/17

Trump: Wherever we go, we see signs of Iran

President Donald Trump said, Sunday, that wherever we look, we see signs of Iran, whether it be in Syria or Yemen. Appearing with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, he repeated his vow that Iran would never have nuclear weapons.