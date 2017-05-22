Justice Naor: Shaked judge appointments successful

Supreme Court President Miriam Naor said, Sunday that the nomination of 200 judges by a committee headed by Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked qualified as a success.

Speaking at the Bar Association conference, Justice Naor defended the assignment of certain judges to small Supreme Court panels, saying, "There are those who claim that the composition of the ensembles is done out of a desire for one result or another - and this claim has no basis, and every year we hear thousands of cases, most of which are set randomly and without my involvement. In expanded groups, I appoint all the judges. The claim that there is an aspiration for a certain result that is sometimes heard does not contain any truth or foundation."