At the end of a three year and seven month term of office, Personnel Branch director Motti Almoz of the Israel Defense Forces will finish his term as IDF spokesman Monday evening, to be succeeded by Brigadier General Ronen Manlis, a former aide in the chief of staff's office.

In leaving, Almoz said, "The media has a high place in the army, and the role of the media and the spokesman will always be to bring the best and most reliable information, even if it is unpleasant to hear."