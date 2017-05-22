As of Sunday, 53 security prisoners taking part in a hunger strike had been taken to hospitals since Saturday, according to Maariv.
Three of them remain hospitalized for observation. The rest have been returned to their cells following examinations.
Iyar 26, 5777 , 22/05/17
Only 3 hunger strikers kept for hospital observation
