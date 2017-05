16:45 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5777 , 22/05/17 Iyar 26, 5777 , 22/05/17 Terrorist dies after trying to stab soldiers Police have told Agence France Presse that a terrorist who tried to stab a soldier in the Abu-Dis neighborhood of Jerusalem has died of wounds suffered when security forces shot him. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs