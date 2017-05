16:23 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5777 , 22/05/17 Iyar 26, 5777 , 22/05/17 President Trump visits the Western Wall United States President Donald Trump visited the Western Wall of the Temple in Jerusalem on Monday afternoon. Wearing a yarmulke, he was presented a Bible and a prayer book by Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitz of the Western Wall and Holy Places and signed the guest book before leaving the holy site. He also put the traditional note with a request into one of the spaces between the stones, as did his wife, Melania. Watch video ► ◄ Last Briefs