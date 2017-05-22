15:07 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5777 , 22/05/17 Iyar 26, 5777 , 22/05/17 Trump: We'll see to it that Iran never has nuclear arms Appearing with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, United States President Donald Trump said, Monday, "The United States and Israel can declare with one voice Iran must never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon, never, ever." ► ◄ Last Briefs