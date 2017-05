14:59 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5777 , 22/05/17 Iyar 26, 5777 , 22/05/17 'G-d gave us the land - we have no right to give it away' Read more MK Oren Hazan speaks at special event hosted by Arutz Sheva, Dr. Joseph Frager & Dr. Paul Brody celebrating 50 years of a united Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs