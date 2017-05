14:47 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5777 , 22/05/17 Iyar 26, 5777 , 22/05/17 50-year old man injured by gunfire in Kiryat Shmona A 50-year old man was injured by gunfire in Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel. Medics are treating him and a helicopter is on its way to the scene. ► ◄ Last Briefs