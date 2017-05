14:36 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5777 , 22/05/17 Iyar 26, 5777 , 22/05/17 Watch: MK sneaks in selfie with Trump Read more Likud MK Oren Hazan cuts across from back row to get a selfie with President Trump while Netanyahu's back is turned. ► ◄ Last Briefs