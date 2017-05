09:40 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5777 , 22/05/17 Iyar 26, 5777 , 22/05/17 Preparing for Trump - by advancing Israeli sovereignty Read more 'Ribonut' hangs signs welcoming President Trump, reminding him that 75% of Israelis support applying sovereignty to Judea and Samaria. ► ◄ Last Briefs