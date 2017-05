09:23 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5777 , 22/05/17 Iyar 26, 5777 , 22/05/17 Israel's population to surge to 20 million by 2065 Read more Study shows Jewish population to grow to 81% of Israel's total, with massive growth in haredi community, which will make up 32% of Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs