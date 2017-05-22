Report: Trump told Abbas he won't set preconditions

During their recent meeting in Washington, Trump told Abbas that if the PA sets preconditions for a peace agreement, Washington will support the start of a regional agreement for a normalization of relations between Israel and gulf countries even without a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict, Israel Hayom said, citing a senior PA official.

According to the official, Ramallah fears that Trump will spearhead a regional agreement between Israel and Persian Gulf countries without a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict.

He added that Abbas recently turned to the King of Jordan and President of Egypt, asking them to thwart the possibility of a regional agreement with Israel even before an arrangement regarding the Palestinian Arabs.