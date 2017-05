US President Donald Trump will land today in Israel, within the context of his first trip outside of the US as president.

He is expected to land in Israel at 12:40 pm, and he will be received in an official ceremony at Ben Gurion Airport by President Reuven Rivlin, PM Netanyahu, government ministers and senior officials.

11 thousand police will participate in securing the event, while helicopters, drones, lookout posts and the spread of special units around the area will be employed.