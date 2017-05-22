'Jerusalem is not a problem, it's a solution'

Jerusalem is not the problem but rather the solution, President Reuven Rivlin said Sunday at the opening ceremony celebrating the 50th anniversary of the liberation and unification of Jerusalem, which was held in the Old City.

"Sometimes I hear that they are talking about 'the Jerusalem problem'," the President said. "Jerusalem is not a problem, Jerusalem is the solution. There are dreamers of political solutions who are trying to cut the city into parts, but anyone who talks about Jerusalem like a surgeon brings a disaster upon it and its inhabitants, and brings it back to the days of its lowliness.”