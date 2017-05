05:45 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5777 , 22/05/17 Iyar 26, 5777 , 22/05/17 Erdogan re-elected as leader of his party Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected on Sunday as leader of Turkey's ruling party. The Justice and Development Party (AKP) re-elected Erdogan, its co-founder, at a congress where he was the only candidate for chairman, reported The Associated Press. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs