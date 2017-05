04:13 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5777 , 22/05/17 Iyar 26, 5777 , 22/05/17 Israel to provide India with missile defense systems Israel announced Sunday it had reached a deal worth $630 million to provide India's navy with missile defense systems, AFP reports. The new contract will see state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) supply LRSAM air and missile defense systems for four Indian naval ships, a statement from the company said. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs