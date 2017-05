02:43 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5777 , 22/05/17 Iyar 26, 5777 , 22/05/17 Venezuela President blasts 'fascists' opposition protesters Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday blasted opposition protesters for setting a man on fire during a demonstration, calling them “fascists”. "A person was set on fire, beaten up, stabbed... They nearly lynched him, just because he shouted out that he was a 'Chavista'," Maduro said, according to Reuters, referring to the ruling socialist movement set up by his predecessor Hugo Chavez. ► ◄ Last Briefs