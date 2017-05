Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, on Sunday criticized U.S. President Donald Trump over his visit to Saudi Arabia and the arms deal that he signed with the kingdom. The comments came after Trump blasted Iran over its involvement in terrorism.

“Iran – fresh from real elections – attacked by @POTUS in that bastion of democracy & moderation. Foreign Policy or simply milking KSA of $480B?,” Zarif wrote on Twitter.