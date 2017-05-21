Turkey's Fenerbahçe basketball team on Sunday won their first EuroLeague championship after defeating Olympiakos by a score of 80-64.
Fenerbahçe became the first Turkish team to win the EuroLeague championship.
23:45
Reported
News BriefsIyar 25, 5777 , 21/05/17
Basketball: Turkey's Fenerbahçe wins EuroLeague championship
