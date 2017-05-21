23:45
  21/05/17

Basketball: Turkey's Fenerbahçe wins EuroLeague championship

Turkey's Fenerbahçe basketball team on Sunday won their first EuroLeague championship after defeating Olympiakos by a score of 80-64.

Fenerbahçe became the first Turkish team to win the EuroLeague championship.

