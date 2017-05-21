Weather roller coaster to rise on Monday

it will be clear to partly cloudy Sunday evening with variable cloudiness and a significant jump in temperature to above average on Monday, mainly in the Mediterranean coastal plain. Partly cloudy on Tuesday with a significant drop in temperature to below average with a chance of local rain in the north. It will still be cooler than usual despite a slight rise in temperature on Wednesday under fair skies. Clear to partly cloudy on Thursday with additional slight warming, mainly in the mountains.
Monday highs:
Jerusalem: 27Celsius/80Fahrenheit;
Kinneret/Sea of Galilee, Dead Sea, Eilat: 35C/95F;
Golan Heights: 29/84; Haifa: 28/82; Tel Aviv: 30/86;
Be'er-Sheva': 32/89