23:04 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5777 , 21/05/17 Iyar 25, 5777 , 21/05/17 Weather roller coaster to rise on Monday it will be clear to partly cloudy Sunday evening with variable cloudiness and a significant jump in temperature to above average on Monday, mainly in the Mediterranean coastal plain. Partly cloudy on Tuesday with a significant drop in temperature to below average with a chance of local rain in the north. It will still be cooler than usual despite a slight rise in temperature on Wednesday under fair skies. Clear to partly cloudy on Thursday with additional slight warming, mainly in the mountains. Monday highs:

Jerusalem: 27Celsius/80Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee, Dead Sea, Eilat: 35C/95F;

Golan Heights: 29/84; Haifa: 28/82; Tel Aviv: 30/86;

Be'er-Sheva': 32/89 ► ◄ Last Briefs