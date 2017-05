22:27 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5777 , 21/05/17 Iyar 25, 5777 , 21/05/17 Watch: Trump has a huge opportunity here Read more Chairman Naftali Bennett of the Jewish Home party calls on President United States President Donald Trump to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and rejects a push for gestures to the Palestinian Authority. ► ◄ Last Briefs