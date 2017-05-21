Rivlin: Jerusalem is not a problem - It's the solution

President Reuven Rivlin said, Sunday evening, "Sometimes I hear them talking about 'the Jerusalem problem.' Jerusalem is not a problem. Jerusalem is the solution. There are dreamers of political solutions who are trying to make a complete trial, to cut the city organ by organ, but anyone who talks about Jerusalem as a surgeon speaks about the dissection of the city, is bringing a tragedy upon it and its people, and is returning it to basesness and misery.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 50th anniversary of the liberation and unification of Jerusalem, held at the foot of the Tower of David in the Old City, Rivlin noted, "For many years now, they have been trying to undermine the foundations of Jerusalem. They have never stopped. Even now at the UNESCO conference they are trying to rewrite history, to say that 'we have no connection to the city.' To all those who defy Jerusalem we have one answer: Jerusalem has been burned and broken and smashed and eulogized, but it rose and returned to its sons, opening its gates to thousands of believers of different faiths."