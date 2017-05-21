Ministers concerned about US-Saudi deals

Two cabinet ministers expressed concern on Sunday about military deals totalling in the hundreds of millions of dollars signed by the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday, according to DefenseNews.

Infrastructure, Energy and Water Minister Yuval Steinitz told the cabinet, ""This is a matter that really should trouble us. We have also to make sure that those hundreds of billions of dollars of weapons to Saudi Arabia will not, by any means, erode Israel's qualitative edge, because Saudi Arabia is still a hostile country without any diplomatic relations and nobody knows what the future will be."



Intelligence and Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz said, "A regional coalition should be built under American leadership to block and push back Iran. At the same time Israel’s qualitative military edge should be maintained.”

