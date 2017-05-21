Herzog: Trump's regional move has enormous potential

Opposition Leader Yitzhak Herzog said, Sunday evening, that United States President Donald Trump's speech in Riyadh "laid the groundwork for a dramatic regional move, a move in whose enormous potential I strongly believe and whose creativity I have supported and focused on for some time now. Today there is a security infrastructure and a common regional interest in creating a coalition of the moderates."

The chairman of the Zionist Union faction continued, "I call upon the prime minister to join this regional coalition, and it is clear that renewing the negotiations with the Palestinians is a condition for forming a regional coalition to which Israel is a partner. These are days of leadership." Referring to Jewish Home party chairman Naftali Bennett and hawkish Likud Minister Miri Regev, Herzog said, "We must not allow the prime minister to continue to miss an opportunity because of the fear of Bennett and Regev."