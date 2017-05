18:41 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5777 , 21/05/17 Iyar 25, 5777 , 21/05/17 Trump: Hezbollah, Hamas are terrorist organizations United States President Donald Trump called on Sunday for Hezbollah to be declared a terrorist organization. Speaking in Saudi Arabia, Trump also said Iran provides funding, a recruiting base and a haven for terrorists, and the world has a duty to fight it.

During his speech, the president also described Hamas as a terror organization, listing it with ISIS and Al Qaeda as one of the primary purveyors of terrorism.