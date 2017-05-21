Anti-Semitic free speech in Bozeman, Montana

(JTA) — Fliers described as anti-Semitic were dropped in front of homes in Bozeman, Montana, Saturday morning, the second time this has happened this month. The flier shows a photo of Israeli Prime Minister and President Donald Trump and includes what appears to be a fictional quote in which Netanyahu describes the U.S. as a welfare state under Israeli control.

Bozeman Police Department Sergeant Hal Richardson told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, “It’s not the same flier as before, but is anti-Semitic; the tone is the same.” The police are not investigating any crime, saying that the fliers fall under the category of free speech.

