Trump: Fight against terrorism not an interfaith fight

United States President Donald Trump said, Sunday afternoon, that the US seeks a "coalition of nations" in the Middle East with the aim of "stamping out extremism." Speaking at a summit in Riyadh, Trump said Muslim-majority countries must take the lead in combating radicalization. He also said the fight against terrorism is not a battle between different faiths, but between "good and evil."

Saudi King Salman said "The Iranian regime has been the spearhead of global terrorism since its revolution." He called for an end to the profiling of countries based on religious affiliation."