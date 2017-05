13:53 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5777 , 21/05/17 Iyar 25, 5777 , 21/05/17 Fire at building site in Tel Aviv A fire erupted at a building site on Hayarkon Street in Tel Aviv. Firefighters and medics are at the scene, and streets in the area are blocked to traffic. ► ◄ Last Briefs