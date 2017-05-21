PM Netanyahu dissolved the meeting of coalition heads when he realized that ministers don't want to come tomorrow to the reception of President Trump at Ben Gurion Airport.
He said that presence at the event was mandatory.
PM: Ministers' presence for Trump reception mandatory
