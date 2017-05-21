Jerusalem: Roads blocked for jubilee event

Due to the event marking 50 years since the liberation of Jerusalem that will take place tonight along the walls of the Old City, traffic will be blocked on the following streets: Bar Lev, Heyl Hahandasa, the IDF Bridge in both directions, Hatzanhanim, Derech Hevron, Hativat Yerushalayim, Yitzhak Kariv, Shlomo Hamelech, David Hamelech, Emil Bota, Shama, Yanai, Ben Sira, Slomtzion Hamalka, Agron, Maale Hashalom, Jaffa Gate.

The streets will be blocked between 4pm and 11pm. For those attending it will be possible to park for free at Teddy Stadium and "Haleum" parking lot, and from there to arrive via transport system. Likewise at light rail parking lots.