12:09 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5777 , 21/05/17 Iyar 25, 5777 , 21/05/17 Ivanka's rabbi: I didn't permit them to fly on Shabbat Read more Rabbi who converted Ivanka Trump denies granting couple permission to fly on Shabbat, calls rumors 'fake news.' ► ◄ Last Briefs