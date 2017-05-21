Trump: I love the people of Israel

US President Donald Trump said in an interview published this morning in Israel Hayom that he "loves the people of Israel."

"I am working very hard to finally have peace for the people of Israel and the Palestinians. Hopefully that can come about much sooner than anybody has ever projected.

"There is a tremendous possibility. This is a deal that is good for all. ... We have the right people on it too," he said in the interview, which took place at the end of last week before his flight to the region.