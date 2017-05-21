US President Donald Trump is to speak today in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.
Trump started in Saudi Arabia yesterday is first official international visit.
During the visit, Trump signed a 110 billion weapons deal with the Saudi kingdom.
|
07:28
Reported
News BriefsIyar 25, 5777 , 21/05/17
Trump to speak today in Saudi Arabia
US President Donald Trump is to speak today in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.
Trump started in Saudi Arabia yesterday is first official international visit.
During the visit, Trump signed a 110 billion weapons deal with the Saudi kingdom.
Last Briefs