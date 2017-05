U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hinted on Saturday that direct talks with Iran were a possibility, though he stressed that he would take with his Iranian counterpart “at the right time”.

“I’ve never shut off the phone to anyone that wants to talk or have a productive conversation,” Tillerson said of Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, speaking at a joint press conference in Riyadh with Saudi Arabian Foreign Adel al-Jubeir.